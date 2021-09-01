Atlético de Madrid: what can Antoine Griezmann expect?

If he returns to a team where he had shone with a thousand lights, Antoine Griezmann must still expect change. Indeed, this Atlético is very different from the one he left two years ago.

A new system

It was not lost on anyone. Atlético de Madrid traded their traditional 4-4-2 so dear to Simeone – and Grizi – last year, in favor of a 3-5-2. A transition that was successful to say the least, since it allowed the Colchoneros to be a little more offensive, making better use of the flanks, notably thanks to the Carrasco and Trippier pistons, while maintaining their usual defensive stance. Antoine Griezmann will therefore have to get used to this system, which he also experienced with Koeman in Barcelona last year, but with a very different set-up since the roles of each player were not the same. He will therefore have to find automatisms and learn to relocate to the field. He who, for example, was used to breaking calls in the back of the defense, his specialty when Atlético played 4-4-2 with a fairly low block, will have to reinvent himself a bit. Just like the right side is the property of the Trippier-Llorente duo, formidable when the Spaniard and the English combine.

He is no longer the star

This is perhaps the main change for our world champion. At the time of his departure for Barcelona, ​​Antoine Griezmann was the Rojiblancos’ offensive reference. He was not just the scorer, but he was also the one who started most of the actions, in a team that clearly lacked ideas and powder at the forefront. You will have anticipated it, with the arrival of Luis Suarez, the situation has changed a lot. Griezmann will no longer be the first player his partners will look for in front. He will therefore have to play for the Uruguayan – which does not mean that he will also have many chances in each match – and learn to turn around him. Positive point: in this role of second point, he should enjoy complete freedom of movement in the last third of the field.

… but he will be better surrounded

It is not only Luis Suarez who has contributed to the improvement of Atlético, far from it. Since the departure of Griezmann, some of his former teammates like Yannick Carrasco or Thomas Lemar have taken a step forward and reached a very good level. What about Marcos Llorente, terribly good and decisive in a somewhat hybrid role of midfielder eccentric on the right side, or even an Angel Correa who scores more and more. His loyal friend Koke has gained some more, while newcomer Rodrigo de Paul is also likely to be an important player this season. Clearly, the days when Griezmann sometimes carried the team on his own are long gone, and in a team that is performing very well, he should be enjoying himself.

A very different status

The status of the player is no longer the same … as that of his new club is no longer the same. In 2019, when he left Madrid for Catalonia, it was a star who left an outsider, or at least not a candidate club to win everything, to join a favorite for the title. There, it is a player who needs to raise who joins … a favorite. Atlético is indeed the main candidate for his succession in La Liga, since it has clearly strengthened this summer while FC Barcelona has weakened, and the real level of Real Madrid remains unclear. Only, the Colchoneros always have a hard time when they have the label of favorite stuck to the forehead …

No room for error

The context is likely to be quite hostile for him, at least initially. Atlético supporters had not really appreciated the famous documentary in which he announced his decision to stay in 2018, especially to go to Barcelona a year later. Since then, when he returned to the Wanda Metropolitano, he has been heavily whistled, just as his plate around the stadium (all players who have played at least 100 games have one) has been degraded. There is no doubt that he should expect a few whistles, which will certainly be in the minority, and that it would be better for him to perform well from the start … Not to mention the fierce competition ahead, since there is Angel Correa and Joao Félix at his post, in addition to the newcomer, Matheus Cunha. And we know, Diego Simeone advocates meritocracy and does not favoritism.