Atlético: Diego Simeone is untouchable

If Atlético de Madrid has been going through a complicated period in terms of sport lately, his coach Diego Simeone does not seem threatened by his management. Indeed, the home defeat against Mallorca (1-2) takes the Colchoneros away from the title race, they who are currently ten points behind the leader and eternal rival, Real Madrid, and in a bad position to qualify for the round of 16 of the Champions League, last of their group in the Champions League before the trip to Porto on Tuesday evening (9 p.m.).

Nevertheless, according to information fromAS, El Cholo would have the full support of his leaders, who do not forget all the work done by the Argentine technician for almost a decade, bringing the Madrid club twice to the Champions League final, in addition to two coronations in La Liga and a Europa League in 2018. And despite a large recruitment last summer, with the return of Antoine Griezmann and the arrival of Rodrigo De Paul, the Rojiblancos have struggled to convince since the start of the season and will have to give their all in Portugal in the middle of the week to hope to play on several tables during the second part of the season.

