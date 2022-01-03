Atlético: Diego Simeone’s message to Kieran Trippier

Tracked by Newcastle, who is seeking to strengthen their defensive sector this winter in order to stay in the Premier League and who have already gone on the offensive on this issue, Kieran Trippier will have to decide in the coming days. The 31-year-old right-back, installed in the Spanish capital since the summer of 2019, comes to the end of his contract next June with Atlético de Madrid. Diego Simeone, Colchoneros coach, hopes in any case that the England international will stay in Madrid.

“There are thousands of possible explanations. Kieran Trippier is an extraordinary player. He’s always given us a lot and he’s a very important player for us. Before the game, I said that the decision would always be up to the player and his future would depend on it. We hope that he will stay with us, but we cannot hold him back if he wants to leave ”, Simeone told a press conference after the victory against Rayo Vallecano (2-0) on Sunday. It remains to know the will of the former defender of Tottenham or Burnley.