Atlético do not fear a departure from Diego Simeone

Two days after Atlético Madrid lost in the Copa del Rey against Cornellà, a Spanish third division team, we continue to talk about Diego Simeone. In a post-match press conference, the Argentine coach released a sentence that did not go unnoticed. “Solutions will have to be found if we (him and his staff) are still here next year. “

After 9 years at the club, will El Cholo leave the club this summer? Or is it just a push of pressure on its management? According to the information from the Cope, within the Madrid club, we would not be worried about the future of the Argentine coach. According to them, this pronounced sentence would have been spoken by Diego Simeone in a simple moment of frustration, nothing more. With a contract ending in the summer of 2022, the club remain confident about a possible extension of the contract of their historic coach.