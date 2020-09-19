Home Sports football Atlético in the process of finding Thomas Partey's replacement
Atlético in the process of finding Thomas Partey’s replacement

If they have not been very active in this summer transfer window, the leaders of Atlético Madrid seek to anticipate certain departures. Among them, the thorny case of Thomas Partey. Trained with the Colchoneros, the Ghanaian defensive midfielder author of remarkable performances caught the eye of the Gunners, who are attentive to the profile of the player. Better yet, last May, the media announced that the Ghanaian wanted to reach north London.

And according to information from Ghana SoccerNet this Friday, the Colchoneros would have planned to enlist the services of KAA Gent midfielder Elisha Owusu (22), whose contract with the Belgian club does not end until 2023. If this transaction were to be completed , this could be great news for Arsenal, who could see the Spanish club more inclined to let go of their player.

