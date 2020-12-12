Home Sports football Atlético: Koke under the spell of Luis Suarez and Joao Félix
Atlético: Koke under the spell of Luis Suarez and Joao Félix

By kenyan

Despite his 33 years, Luis Suarez has not disappointed since joining the Colchoneros this summer. Better yet, it shines under the impetus of the rising star of football, Joao Félix. In eleven matches played (Liga / Champions League combined), the Uruguayan international has scored five goals and delivered an assist in the same way as the Portuguese striker who displays more or less similar statistics. One thing is certain, the success of the former Culés striker does not surprise within the Madrid squad. In any case, this is what his partner Koke said during an interview with AS.

“It’s hard to be surprised by such a player. We have seen throughout his career how he manages and scores goals. But it’s striking how hungry he is to win games, to score goals, to be plugged in. He just won everything and he still wants to win despite the titles he already has. He’s a top-level striker, so I’m not surprised by his results ”, he confided before discussing the future of his young Portuguese teammate. “Let’s hope that its growth continues to evolve. Last year has been a year of transition, not just for him but for everyone, of day to day progress, and there has been a change in offense, defense and commitment. in what the coach asks him. When I see him like that I know he’s going to grow up and little by little he’s becoming the player we all want to see. “

