Atlético looking for a striker

When we look at the La Liga standings, we say to ourselves that everything can be fine for Atlético. Solid second with 2 games less, the Colchoneros had a good start to the season, thanks in particular to a more offensive philosophy from Diego Simeone. Thus, his team scored 18 goals in 8 games.

Yet, with Luis Suarez affected by the coronavirus and Diego Costa plagued by injuries, Atlético is experiencing a shortage of a top striker. If Joao Felix is ​​acting, Madrid leaders could be tempted to recruit. This is in any case what explains AS. The Colchoneros will be able to take advantage of the winter transfer window to strengthen in attack, even if no name has yet been mentioned.