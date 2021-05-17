HomeSportsfootballAtletico: Luis Suarez most decisive player in La Liga
Sportsfootball

Atletico: Luis Suarez most decisive player in La Liga

By kenyan

At the end of a crazy match, Atlético de Madrid was able to overthrow Osasuna and take a very big step towards the La Liga title. With just one day from the end of the championship, the Colchoneros are two points ahead of their runner-up Real Madrid and can thank Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan scored the winning goal. A goal that allows him to have more than impressive statistics.

As revealed by Opta, Luis Suarez (34) has become La Liga’s most decisive player tied with Youssef En-Nesyri (23, Sevilla). Since the start of the season, he is the player who has brought the most points to his team. His 20 goals brought 19 points to his team, so it’s as much as the Moroccan.

