Atletico Madrid: CAS rejects appeal for Trippier

Suspended for 10 weeks by the English Federation (FA) for giving indications of his transfer to Atletico to relatives for betting. The Madrid club had decided to appeal after FIFA validated the sanction of the English federation.

According to El Pais, the England international will continue to serve his suspension until February 28 and will therefore miss eight matches. The Colchoneros had asked that the side of 30 years can continue to play considering that the sanction should only apply in England. A request rejected by the CAS. A strong element of Diego Simeone, Trippier should be back for the shock against Real Madrid on March 7.