Atlético Madrid want to recruit Gonzalo Villar

Atlético Madrid want to recruit in the midfield. In addition to the possible arrival of De Paul, the Colchoneros have set their sights on Gonzalo Villar (23), according to AS. Young Spaniard playing for AS Roma, he played 47 games last season with La Louve. Arrived in Italy in January 2020 from Elche, he could therefore return to Spain.

The Rojiblancos want to make up for the departure of Lucas Torreira, whose loan has ended and who has therefore returned to Arsenal. Saul Ñiguez could also leave this summer, he who has lost his indisputable status and who would not necessarily see a very good eye the recent extension of Diego Simeone on the Madrid bench.