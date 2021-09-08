Atlético: soon a documentary on the title season 2020/21

Atlético de Madrid formalized on Tuesday the release, scheduled for September 10, of a documentary on the Amazon Prime streaming platform on the 2020/21 season, during which the Colchoneros were crowned Spanish champions for the 11th times in their history. The documentary is produced by the production company of the Madrid club, which will have filmed behind the scenes of a suspenseful season that ended with the coronation of Luis Suarez’s teammates on the last day, thanks to a victory at Real Valladolid on May 22 (1-2).

“Another way to understand life. LaLiga 2020-21 champions Atlético de Madrid are here. Produced by Atleti Studios, in collaboration with TBS for Amazon, this documentary evokes the conquest of our eleventh LaLiga title, through unprecedented audiovisual material through which we will learn the secrets of a very hard but successful season, which unfolded in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The documentary will be available on Prime Video on September 10th », can we read in the club press release.

🎞️😍 ¡No te pierdas el lanzamiento mundial de #OtraFormaDeEntenderLaVida este 10 de septiembre en @PrimeVideo y @PrimeVideoes! – Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) September 6, 2021