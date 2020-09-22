Home Sports football Atlético: the locker room favorable to the arrival of Luis Suarez, less...
Atlético: the locker room favorable to the arrival of Luis Suarez, less for Cavani

A time announced at Juventus, Luis Suarez has reached an agreement to join Atlético de Madrid. But a new rebound came to call everything into question: having nevertheless pushed the Uruguayan towards the exit, the management of Barça would still retain his striker, still under contract until 2021. Bad news for the Colchoneros then who would however have kept Edinson Cavani as plan B.

An option that would not really please the Madrid locker room. According to AS, the arrival of the Barça player would have delighted the members of the workforce of Diego Simeone, considering him as the accounting replacement (in number of goals per season) of Antoine Griezmann. But, concerning the former PSG, the atmosphere would not be ideal while his probable future teammates would be reluctant to welcome him. To see if this will have a decision on the final choice of the Matador.

