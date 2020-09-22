Atlético: the price Barça is asking for Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez and the management of FC Barcelona are currently meeting to settle the player’s future. Monday evening, Josep Maria Bartomeu had decided to veto the player’s departure to Atlético de Madrid. The Barcelona leader does not want to strengthen a rival for free and therefore demands a transfer.

According to daily information AS, the Catalan club is now asking 10 million euros from the club in the Spanish capital for El Pistolero. An amount that the Rojiblancos do not intend to pay, according to the same source.