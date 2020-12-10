Atlético: the thunderous return of Yannick Ferreira Carrasco

Last winter, Atlético de Madrid decided to call on Yannick Ferreira Carrasco to strengthen in front. And the least we can say is that the Belgian has made a winning comeback.

Atlético de Madrid took everyone on the wrong foot. Last winter, the residents of the Wanda Metropolitano had set out in search of an offensive reinforcement and they had made Edinson Cavani their priority. But the exchanges with the Uruguayan and his entourage had not succeeded, especially as Paris Saint-Germain closed the door to a departure from the Matador. Following this failure, the Madrilenians fell back on a secondary track. To everyone’s surprise, it led to Yannick Ferreira Carrasco.

A winning return to Madrid

Party in Dalian Yifang in China in February 2018 against a check of around 30 M €, the Belgian international had left Atlético after three years of good and loyal service (between 2015 and 2018, editor’s note). But he was recalled by the Colchoneros. An astonishing choice at the time for the press since in addition to the doubts about his level after a year and a half in China, his relationship with Diego Simeone was not in good shape at the time of his departure. Arrived in the form of a loan in January 2020, the Red Devil had played 16 matches in all competitions. Time to find the net once and deliver two assists.

Visibly convinced by his performances and his state of mind, Diego Simeone, who spoke a lot with the player, did not fail to highlight his efforts at the beginning of last July. “He’s been doing a good job since coming back to the club. It was a huge effort he had to make to come back, and he did. We see the result. He became again the Carrasco we knew, vertical, determining towards the opposing goal. He has already played a good game against Bilbao (1-1 on June 14), and today is arguably his best game since he came back (against Barça, June 30) ”. Seeing him stay permanently in Madrid was therefore the wish of both El Cholo and the Belgian.

A better version of Ferreira Carrasco

A wish made by Atlético on September 8. The Spaniards have reportedly spent around 30 million euros to retain Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, who has signed a new 4-year contract. Alternating between tenure and entry into the game, the former player of AS Monaco is ten games played in all competitions this season (7 in La Liga, 3 in the Champions League). Last night, in a crucial match for qualifying in C1, the 27-year-old was decisive with 1 goal and 1 assist against Salzburg. Already a scorer against Bayern Munich on October 21, he offered his team the qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Excited by his player, Diego Simeone said after the meeting: “His second half was fantastic. He has to keep his momentum going, because when he reaches that level, he becomes very important for us ”. With 3 goals and 1 assist on the clock, not to mention a growing influence within his team, Ferreira Carrasco, who now considers himself more mature, is one of the Colchoneros’ assets this season. This is the opinion of our Spanish colleague Juan Carlos Navarro (Fichajes). “I think he’s an important player for Simeone, because he brings verticality to a team that sometimes has trouble attacking with clarity. In addition, I find it more consistent now. During his first visit here, he disappeared during matches, but there he is more constant. This is one of the keys to a good start for Atlético (1st in Liga) ”. He will certainly have the opportunity to confirm his comeback this weekend during the derby against Real Madrid.