Atlético: Thibaut Courtois’ plaque vandalized

Date:

According to information reported by brand, the plaque of Thibaut Courtois present at the Wanda Metropolitano and which pays tribute to the legends of Atlético de Madrid was vandalized on Monday evening. The Belgian goalkeeper who now plays for Real Madrid spent three seasons at Atlético (2011-2014) and is considered a club legend. But on Saturday after the Champions League final victory against Liverpool (0-1), Courtois said he was now on the right side of history, in reference to the C1 final lost with the Colchoneros against Real Madrid in 2014, a statement that did not please supporters of the mattress makers.

On Monday, before the 30-year-old Belgian’s plaque was destroyed, Atlético president Enrique Cerezo said of the famous plaque: “If you want to remove the Courtois plate, go ahead with a pick and shovel and remove it”. A few hours later the plate was torn off in front of the Colchoneros enclosure.

