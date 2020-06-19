Aubameyang and its renewal: “It’s up to Arsenal to do its job, there’s been no offer”

If things don’t change, next January Pierre Emerick Aubameyang will become one of those stars likely to be signed without paying any transfer in the next signing window.

The Arsenal striker has been on a contract until June 2021 and his renewal is a subject which, according to his statements, has not even been put on the table. In an interview with Telefoot, he does not bite his tongue and leaves a message that sounds critical of the gunners for his inaction”

“Recently I have not received any offer to renew. Of course we’ve had conversations with the club. They know very well why nothing has happened so far. They have the key. It’s up to them to do their job and, after that, we’ll see how things go,” Aubameyang said.

His words also sounded early farewell: “It is a turning point in my career and I will be very frank with everyone. It’s going to be a tough decision to make. I haven’t decided yet. Maybe it’s my money-back’s most important decision. All players want to win titles,” he added.