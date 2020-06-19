Home Sports News football Aubameyang and its renewal: "It's up to Arsenal to do its job,...
Sports Newsfootball

Aubameyang and its renewal: “It’s up to Arsenal to do its job, there’s been no offer”

By kenyan

The Gabonese striker is very candid at Telefoot when he talks about his situation at Arsenal, a club with which he has a contract until 2021.

If things don’t change, next January Pierre Emerick Aubameyang will become one of those stars likely to be signed without paying any transfer in the next signing window.

The Arsenal striker has been on a contract until June 2021 and his renewal is a subject which, according to his statements, has not even been put on the table. In an interview with Telefoot, he does not bite his tongue and leaves a message that sounds critical of the gunners for his inaction”

“Recently I have not received any offer to renew. Of course we’ve had conversations with the club. They know very well why nothing has happened so far. They have the key. It’s up to them to do their job and, after that, we’ll see how things go,” Aubameyang said.

His words also sounded early farewell: “It is a turning point in my career and I will be very frank with everyone. It’s going to be a tough decision to make. I haven’t decided yet. Maybe it’s my money-back’s most important decision. All players want to win titles,” he added.

Related news

football

“I have spoken to Lyon and at least I want to finish LaLiga”

kenyan -
Pape Cheikh, on loan from Olympique, reveals that "there are many teams interested" in having their services the next campaign. Your priority is to...
Read more
football

The NBA resumption plan: hotels based on wins, games, home food, DJs…

kenyan -
NBA teams already have the plan down. the League has sent them a 113-page librete detailing the resumption in Orlando. The teams of the Nba...
Read more
football

Deeney: “Surely there’s a gay or a bisexual on every team”

kenyan -
The Captain of Watford gave his opinion on homosexuality in football in an interview with the BBC: "If anyone says so, another 100 will...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Premier League: on which channel to watch Manchester City-Arsenal

The Premier League resumes this Wednesday with the match between Aston Villa and Sheffield United (7pm) before the clash between Manchester City and Arsenal...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Bayer Leverkusen: Kai Havertz has made his choice

Kai Havertz was sparkling again against Cologne on Wednesday night. Bayer Leverkusen's attacking midfielder is a source of desire and appears to have made...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson rejects Rashford’s request for free meals

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, has rejected Marcus Rashford's request to keep the meal vouchers put in place during confinement for children in...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Man City: Pep Guardiola gives news of Eric Garcia

The promising 19-year-old Eric Garcia was named on Wednesday night against Arsenal for the third time this season. He was once again the author...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,714FansLike
3,483FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

High Court suspends CS’ orders on Naivasha port

News Connie Mukenyi -
On Thursday, the 18th of June saw the High court suspend Transport CS Macharia's orders requiring goods on transit to go through the Naivasha...
Read more

Uhuru reveals his plans for the 2022 elections

News Connie Mukenyi -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally disclosed his plans regarding the 2022 presidential election putting to rest all the speculations on the matter. According to...
Read more

Jubilee Asili – Dennis Itumbi hints at Ruto’s break-away party

News Connie Mukenyi -
A day after Jubilee party formed a post-election agreement with Wiper and Chama cha Mashinani, digital strategist Dennis Itumbi has hinted at Ruto allies...
Read more

Candidates expected to sit for National Exams in April 2021 if...

News Stanley Kasee -
Class 8 and form four candidates are likely going to sit for their KCPE and KCSE examinations respectively in April next year. This is after...
Read more

Kenyans call for justice to be served after DJ Evolve is...

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Kenyans have called for justice to be served for B-club’s in house DJ, Felix Orinda, popularly known as DJ Evolve after a video surfaced...
Read more

Government announces plan to deal with increasing teenage pregnancies

News Stanley Kasee -
The government, through the Ministry of Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha, has announced a plan to block explicit content in the country in...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke