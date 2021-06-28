Austria, Hoffenheim: Christoph Baumgartner is popular in the Premier League

Although eliminated in the round of 16 of Euro 2020 with Austria (2-1 defeat after extra time against Italy), Christoph Baumgartner shone. The versatile 21-year-old attacking midfielder, who scored against Ukraine (1-0), is also coming off a solid season with TSG Hoffenheim, where he scored 9 goals and delivered 7 assists in 41 games.

With great potential, he caught the eye of several teams, especially in the Premier League. Thus, according to information from Kicker Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly monitoring his situation. Despite his extension last March until June 2025, he could be tempted by a departure.