Azpilicueta does magic in two minutes for Chelsea to win

Two assists by César Azpilicueta in two minutes were enough for Chelsea to turn the result around at Villa Park. The 30-year-old Spaniard, even if he has been a banner for the blues – first in the shadow of others and now as captain – was key with his fourth and fifth attendance of the course and The comeback insures Londoners in the Premier League Top-4 with a 5-point lead over Manchester United, fifth.

Frank Lampard’s off-half with a 1-0 against for a goal from local defender Hause, but Aston Villa could not hold out for the second half. Azpilicueta’s two paws finished in Pulisic’s goals first and Giroud then to play the final 1-2. Previously, goalkeeper Nyland, the leadman a few days ago for a controversial play against Sheffield United, came close to re-fitting a goal for not tackling a ball properly.

With this result, Aston Villa remains penultimate in the Premier League with 26 points, one of the salvation. In both matches following the return of the competition they have only achieved one draw in two home games. The positive news for Chelsea was the return to a call-up for Loftus-Cheek, a starter as a left winger, who played his first few minutes following his long-running injury. Specifically, 406 days later.

Aston Villa





25

Erjan Haskjold Nyland















Erjan Haskjold Nyland 40

Tyrone Mings















Tyrone Mings 18

Matt Targett















Matt Targett 30

Kortney Hause

















Kortney Hause 15

Ezri Konsa Ngoyo

















Ezri Konsa Ngoyo 14

Conor Hourihane









(69′)









Conor Hourihane 7

John McGinn









(86′)









John McGinn 6

Douglas Luiz















Douglas Luiz 21

El Ghazi









(69′)









El Ghazi 10

Grealish

















Grealish 39

Keinan Davis









(56′)









Keinan Davis Bench

3

Neil Taylor















Neil Taylor 29

Queen















Queen 27

Al Muhammadi















Al Muhammadi 20

Mbwana Aly Samatta









(56′)









Mbwana Aly Samatta 17

Trezeguet









(69′)









Trezeguet 19

Borja Bastón















Borja Bastón 11

Marvelous Nakamba

















Marvelous Nakamba 23

Jack









(86′)









Jack 36

Indiana Vassilev













Chelsea





1

Arrizabalaga















Arrizabalaga 4

A. Christensen















A. Christensen 28

Azpilicueta















Azpilicueta 2

Rüdiger















Rüdiger 3

Marcos Alonso















Marcos Alonso 19

Mason Mount















Mason Mount 7

Kante

















Kante 17

Kovacic









(54′)









Kovacic 18

Giroud











(79′)









Giroud 10

William









(89′)









William 12

Loftus-Cheek









(54′)









Loftus-Cheek Bench

24

Reece James









(89′)









Reece James 33

Emerson















Emerson 8

Barkley









(54′)









Barkley 47

Billy Gilmour















Billy Gilmour 15

Zouma















Zouma 9

Tammy Abraham









(79′)









Tammy Abraham 13

Gentleman















Gentleman 11

Pedro















Pedro 22

Christian Pulisic











(54′)







Changes Barkley (54′, Kovacic), Christian Pulisic (54′, Loftus-Cheek), Mbwana Aly Samatta (56′, Keinan Davis), Trezeguet (69′, El Ghazi), Marvelous Nakamba (69′, Conor Hourihane), Tammy Abraham (79′, Giroud), Jack (86′, John McGinn), Reece James (89′, Willian) Goals 1-0, 42′: Kortney Hause, 1-1, 59′: Christian Pulisic, 1-2, 61′: Giroud Cards Arbitrator: Paul Tierney

Var Referee: Lee Mason

Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (44′,Yellow) Kante (93′,Yellow) Grealish (95′,Yellow