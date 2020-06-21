Home Sports News football Azpilicueta does magic in two minutes for Chelsea to win
Azpilicueta does magic in two minutes for Chelsea to win

By kenyan

Two assists by César Azpilicueta in two minutes were enough for Chelsea to turn the result around at Villa Park. The 30-year-old Spaniard, even if he has been a banner for the blues – first in the shadow of others and now as captain – was key with his fourth and fifth attendance of the course and The comeback insures Londoners in the Premier League Top-4 with a 5-point lead over Manchester United, fifth.

Frank Lampard’s off-half with a 1-0 against for a goal from local defender Hause, but Aston Villa could not hold out for the second half. Azpilicueta’s two paws finished in Pulisic’s goals first and Giroud then to play the final 1-2. Previously, goalkeeper Nyland, the leadman a few days ago for a controversial play against Sheffield United, came close to re-fitting a goal for not tackling a ball properly.

With this result, Aston Villa remains penultimate in the Premier League with 26 points, one of the salvation. In both matches following the return of the competition they have only achieved one draw in two home games. The positive news for Chelsea was the return to a call-up for Loftus-Cheek, a starter as a left winger, who played his first few minutes following his long-running injury. Specifically, 406 days later.

Aston Villa

  • 25
    Erjan Haskjold Nyland






  • 40
    Tyrone Mings






  • 18
    Matt Targett






  • 30
    Kortney Hause







  • 15
    Ezri Konsa Ngoyo







  • 14
    Conor Hourihane




    (69′)



  • 7
    John McGinn




    (86′)



  • 6
    Douglas Luiz






  • 21
    El Ghazi




    (69′)



  • 10
    Grealish







  • 39
    Keinan Davis




    (56′)



  • Bench
  • 3
    Neil Taylor






  • 29
    Queen






  • 27
    Al Muhammadi






  • 20
    Mbwana Aly Samatta




    (56′)



  • 17
    Trezeguet




    (69′)



  • 19
    Borja Bastón






  • 11
    Marvelous Nakamba







  • 23
    Jack




    (86′)



  • 36
    Indiana Vassilev






Chelsea

  • 1
    Arrizabalaga






  • 4
    A. Christensen






  • 28
    Azpilicueta






  • 2
    Rüdiger






  • 3
    Marcos Alonso






  • 19
    Mason Mount






  • 7
    Kante







  • 17
    Kovacic




    (54′)



  • 18
    Giroud





    (79′)



  • 10
    William




    (89′)



  • 12
    Loftus-Cheek




    (54′)



  • Bench
  • 24
    Reece James




    (89′)



  • 33
    Emerson






  • 8
    Barkley




    (54′)



  • 47
    Billy Gilmour






  • 15
    Zouma






  • 9
    Tammy Abraham




    (79′)



  • 13
    Gentleman






  • 11
    Pedro






  • 22
    Christian Pulisic





    (54′)



Changes

Barkley (54′, Kovacic), Christian Pulisic (54′, Loftus-Cheek), Mbwana Aly Samatta (56′, Keinan Davis), Trezeguet (69′, El Ghazi), Marvelous Nakamba (69′, Conor Hourihane), Tammy Abraham (79′, Giroud), Jack (86′, John McGinn), Reece James (89′, Willian)

Goals

1-0, 42′: Kortney Hause, 1-1, 59′: Christian Pulisic, 1-2, 61′: Giroud

Cards

Arbitrator: Paul Tierney
Var Referee: Lee Mason
Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (44′,Yellow) Kante (93′,Yellow) Grealish (95′,Yellow

Classification

ClassificationPtPjPgPePp
16


WTF

283061014
17


Wha

27307617
18


Bor

27307617
19


Ast

26307518
20


NOR

21305619

ClassificationPtPjPgPePp
1


Liv

82292711
2


Mnc

60291937
3


Lct

54301668
4


Che

51301569
5


Mnu

463012108

