Ballon d’Or: Gomis’ rant for Mendy and Salah

Alfred Gomis (28) subtly bangs his fist on the table. Present at a press conference this Friday, on the sidelines of the visit of Stade Rennais FC on the lawn of AS Saint-Étienne on Sunday (1 p.m., 17th day of Ligue 1), the Senegalese goalkeeper regretted the absence of his compatriot Édouard Mendy (29) of the 30 nominated for the 2021 Ballon d’Or but also the fact that the Chelsea goalkeeper did not win the Lev Yachine trophy, which Gianluigi Donnarumma (22) inherited. Another African player who has suffered from his continent of origin according to him: the Egyptian Mohamed Salah (29), who finished 7th in the 2021 edition of the Ballon d’Or.

“I did not find it completely correct that Mendy was not on the list of 30 players for the Ballon d’Or. By putting Donnarumma in the list of 30, it is almost automatic that he wins the Yachine trophy. With the season he had made, it was necessary to put it in my opinion. […] There are already many people who have expressed themselves on this subject. For now, I don’t have the solution. I have my opinion, but I don’t want to add fuel to the fire. There is something wrong, that’s for sure, because it’s weird to see a player like Mohamed Salah finish seventh. I am convinced that a solution is sought in order to improve things ”, Gomis explained. The message is (still) passed … failing to be heard?