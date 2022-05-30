Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

Ballon d’Or: Lionel Messi calms Robert Lewandowski

Date:

In 2020, Robert Lewandowski was the favorite to win the Ballon d’Or, with six titles won at Bayern Munich, including the Champions League in particular. But in the end, the edition had been canceled due to restrictions linked to Covid-19 and the shutdown of the Championships for several months. Victorious in 2021, Lionel Messi then paid tribute to the Pole, who according to him deserved to win it the previous year. Before Lewandowski takes the floor in turn, hoping that “Messi’s statement should be honest, and not just empty words”.

guest on TyC Sports this Monday, Lionel Messi returned to this exchange with the Bayern Munich striker and was clear. “Honestly, I don’t agree with what he said, but I didn’t give it much thought either. That’s all, he can say what he wants and I’m not interested. But the words I said back then were from my heart and because I really felt that way. I already said he deserved the Ballon d’Or, because the year before I thought he was the best, but the year I won it he wasn’t. I just said that. But let him take it as he wants.”. The message got through…

Previous articleAllan and his real-false start at PSG

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Allan and his real-false start at PSG

kenyan -
January 2019. Paris SG is on the verge...

EdF: Karim Benzema reunited with Kylian Mbappé

kenyan -
Two days after winning the Champions League with...

CAF LdC: Wydad Casablanca triumphs over Al Ahly in the final and offers itself a 3rd coronation

kenyan -
Morocco indeed dominates continental competitions in Africa. ...

The promoted Monza promises a transfer window of madness!

kenyan -
Promoted to Serie A, Monza is already dreaming bigger....

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Allan and his real-false start at PSG

football 0
January 2019. Paris SG is on the verge...

EdF: Karim Benzema reunited with Kylian Mbappé

football 0
Two days after winning the Champions League with...

CAF LdC: Wydad Casablanca triumphs over Al Ahly in the final and offers itself a 3rd coronation

football 0
Morocco indeed dominates continental competitions in Africa. ...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.