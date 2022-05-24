Menu
Ballon d’Or, PSG: no bonus for Kylian Mbappé

According to The Parisian, Kylian Mbappé’s new contract with Paris Saint-Germain would not include a bonus for a Ballon d’Or victory. The 23-year-old Frenchman would therefore not receive more money if he obtained the prestigious individual award, while it is easy to imagine that Real Madrid would have included such a bonus in the international’s contract. tricolor.

In 2018, Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, for example, received a million euros from his club after winning the Ballon d’Or. Ninth in the standings in 2021, Mbappé should still play the leading roles this year, he who has played 46 matches this season with PSG, scored 39 goals and delivered 26 assists.

