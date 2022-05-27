Menu
Ballon d’Or: Sadio Mané’s rant

Sadio Mané is preparing to play his third Champions League final after the lost one in 2018 and the one won in 2019. Author of a very good season during which almost no trophy has resisted him, the Senegalese was questioned by The Daily Mail on the lack of recognition for African players when ranking the Ballon d’Or.

“It’s true. If you say so, what can I say myself? It’s sad. This cup, the African Cup of Nations, is one of the most important for me, it is the biggest trophy I have won in my life. That an African player has not won the Ballon d’Or since George Weah (1995), it’s sad, that’s for sure. A big performance in the final would in any case be a new strong argument for the number 10 of the Reds.

