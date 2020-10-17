Barça: 4 players claim an unpaid bonus

The situation is tense between the players and the management of FC Barcelona. While the former have refused to lower their salaries and are preparing to send a letter to Josep Maria Bartomeu expressing their dissatisfaction, the latter, and in particular the main president, could be ousted in the next elections.

And a new imbroglio is created between some players and the Catalan leaders. Thus, according to Mundo Deportivo, Kike Saverio, Chumi, Sergi Puig and Guillem Jaime would have sent an appeal to the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) to claim a bonus that would not have been paid. In the amount of 10,000 euros, this bonus was to be paid at the end of last season to reward the qualification of the reserve team for the play-offs to move up to the top division.