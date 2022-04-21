Menu
Barça: a determined Dani Alves after the short success against Real Sociedad

A few moments after the victory on the field of Real Sociedad (1-0), the Brazilian right side Dani Alves confided that the three points were complicated to glean. Number 8 also evokes the determination to keep for the deadlines at the end of the season to qualify for the Champions League.

“You have to know how to suffer. In football, it’s difficult to win, but you win. It’s time for us to make an effort because we have a few games left where we have to give everything to reach our goal.”he said at the microphone of Movistar Plus.

