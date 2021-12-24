Barça: agreement with Sevilla and Cadiz for Luuk de Jong

Luuk de Jong’s adventure in Barcelona was short-lived. On loan from Sevilla last summer, the Dutch striker will already leave Barça. Based on information from Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugranas have reached an agreement with the Andalusian club so that De Jong will join Cadiz on loan until the end of the season.

The only thing missing would be the player’s agreement for the agreement to be formalized. This will allow FC Barcelona to make room to welcome Ferran Torres from Manchester City soon. De Jong has made nine league appearances this season, with just one goal.