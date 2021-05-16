Barça: an evolving salary for Memphis Depay?

At the end of the contract in less than two months, Memphis Depay (27) should finally fly to FC Barcelona, ​​the Spanish media have already announced an agreement. The Dutch forward has been linked with Catalonia for a very long time now, but the Blaugranas had never managed to line up financially.

According to information from the team, Memphis Depay who dreams of playing for Barça agrees to a big salary effort. In his first year, he wouldn’t be among the highest paid players in the squad, far from it. But he would have many bonuses related to his performance and that of his team which should allow him to quickly compensate for all that. He would also negotiate a big signing bonus this summer.