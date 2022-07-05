Barça and Juve in the fight for a hope of Bayern

Bayern could lose one of their young prodigies. According to information from Sports PictureKenan Yildiz (17) is indeed courted by FC Barcelona but also Juventus, while his contract with the Rekordmeister came to an end on June 30.

This young attacking midfielder, who arrived at the age of 7 from the Allianz Arena, has always been considered one of the biggest talents of the Bavarian club. Kenan Yildiz, Turkish U17 international (3 goals in 10 caps), remains on a good 2021-2022 season, both with the U17s and the U19s (6 goals and 8 offerings in 20 appearances in total), despite a knee injury the having moved away from the lawns for some time.