Barça: Antoine Griezmann at the heart of a new controversy

Antoine Griezmann has been in the eye of the storm in recent hours. After his confusion with Gerard Pique during FC Barcelona-Paris SG (1-4, round of 16 first leg of the Champions League), the Frenchman is singled out by the local press. The reason ? He left Barcelona in a storm, is indignant Sport.

While Ronald Koeman gave his flock two days of rest, the 2018 world champion was seen at El Prat airport two hours after the meeting to take a flight whose destination has not been disclosed. A departure that stains given the nightmarish evening of the Blaugranas and the curfew in force in Spain due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

🇫🇷✈️ Griezmann, en el Aeropuerto Barcelona-El Prat tras la derrota ante el PSG❌ El jugador no ha querido hacer declaraciones📅 El Barça tiene dos días Libres tras el partido ante el PSG📹 @SantiOvalle pic.twitter.com/mDtT7uzZCO – El Larguero (@ellarguero) February 16, 2021