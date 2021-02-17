Home Sports football Barça: Antoine Griezmann at the heart of a new controversy
Sportsfootball

Barça: Antoine Griezmann at the heart of a new controversy

By kenyan

Antoine Griezmann has been in the eye of the storm in recent hours. After his confusion with Gerard Pique during FC Barcelona-Paris SG (1-4, round of 16 first leg of the Champions League), the Frenchman is singled out by the local press. The reason ? He left Barcelona in a storm, is indignant Sport.

While Ronald Koeman gave his flock two days of rest, the 2018 world champion was seen at El Prat airport two hours after the meeting to take a flight whose destination has not been disclosed. A departure that stains given the nightmarish evening of the Blaugranas and the curfew in force in Spain due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

