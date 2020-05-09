Barca: Arda Turan tackle Ernesto Valverde

Arda Turan arrived at FC Barcelona in 2015 and has done some interesting things under the Catalan jersey. But in January 2018, the Turkish midfielder took charge of Turkey, who were on loan for two and a half years to Basaksehir. However, due to sporting and non-sporting problems, the team ended his loan during the last winter transfer window and the 33-year-old returned to Catalonia.

And during a live InstagramArda Turan returned to his departure from Barca a little over two years ago and took the opportunity to charge Ernesto Valverde, the former coach of the Catalan club. “I wasn’t sad when I left Barcelona. If I had failed, I could have been, but Valverde didn’t give me a minute to play. I gave the most assists to Messi and Suarez the previous season”, let go of the Turk in remarks relayed by Sport.