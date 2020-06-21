Barca: Arthur increasingly receptive to Juventus force

Arthur Melo had no intention of leaving Catalonia a few weeks ago. Publicly and internally, the Barcelona midfielder has indicated that he intends to stay at Barca. And that was what blocked operation Pjanic, since Juventus only wanted the Brazilian as part of this exchange between the defending champions Italian and Spanish.

But the situation may have changed for the man who had been the starter against Leganés and who had to settle for the openings against Mallorca and Sevilla. Depending on Sky Italia, the 23-year-old midfielder would gradually begin to listen to Juventus’ proposals. He has not yet said yes to the People of Turin, but he is becoming more and more open. The Old Lady would offer him a salary of five million net per season, double what he currently receives.