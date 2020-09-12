Barça: Arturo Vidal ready to give up his salary to leave

The choice of the athlete over the financial. Some players would flinch at the thought of it, such as Gareth Bale. However, this is what a certain Arturo Vidal is about to do, pushed out by FC Barcelona. Not in the plans of Ronald Koeman, the Chilean midfielder seems ready to do anything to join Inter Milan and Antonio Conte who has also expressed the wish to see him arrive.

Feeling desired, the former Juventus would be ready to give up his last year of his juicy contract in Catalonia and the salary that goes with it. According to Mundo Deportivo, he would consider sitting on 830,000 euros monthly to facilitate his departure. We could move towards a symbolic transfer, a bit like that of Ivan Rakitic to Seville, negotiated at 1.5 million euros. Contacts between the two clubs are said to be well advanced and an agreement should be found in the coming hours according to Sky Italia.