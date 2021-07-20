Barça: Bayern Munich negotiates for Sergi Roberto

Bayern Munich continues in its quest for a right-back at the lowest price. According to site information Goal, Barça would discuss with the Bavarian club for a loan with option to buy its versatile player Sergi Roberto (29). Under contract in Catalonia until the summer of 2022, he would compete with the French Benjamin Pavard and Bouna Sarr, authors of services below expectations.

The Spain international (10 caps) comes out of a mixed 2020/2021 exercise: he played half as many games as the season before (20 against 39), and was not considered a holder regular by Ronald Koeman (only 12 starts out of 54 possible matches). Moreover, he was not the first choice of the Rotens: indeed, the Catalan media first mentioned an interest in the American Sergiño Dest, who finally signaled to the Blaugrana management that he wanted to continue his young career at Camp Nou.