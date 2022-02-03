Menu
Barça: blow for Clément Lenglet

Definitely, the central defenders of FC Barcelona are unlucky. After Samuel Umtiti (27), absent from the field for several months for a fracture of the 5th metatarsal, it is the turn of Clément Lenglet (26) to join the blaugrana infirmary.

The Camp Nou residents have just announced that the tricolor international (15 caps, 1 goal) is suffering from“an injury to the biceps femoris of the left leg”. The duration of his unavailability has not been communicated but the former Nancy could miss several weeks of competition.

