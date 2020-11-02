Barça: Carles Tusquets discusses the elections

President of the intermediate management committee at the head of FC Barcelona, ​​Carles Tusquets gave a press conference on Monday during which he notably gave news of the next presidential elections.

“The organization of the elections will be around the Christmas holidays (early January in Spain). But we need socios to be able to travel to vote according to sanitary conditions. Our statutes do not take into account votes by e-mail. The club will do everything possible because we want participation to be maximum. We will also encourage voting by classic mail ”, he explained. Blurry.