Home Sports football Barça: Carles Tusquets discusses the elections
Sportsfootball

Barça: Carles Tusquets discusses the elections

By kenyan

President of the intermediate management committee at the head of FC Barcelona, ​​Carles Tusquets gave a press conference on Monday during which he notably gave news of the next presidential elections.

“The organization of the elections will be around the Christmas holidays (early January in Spain). But we need socios to be able to travel to vote according to sanitary conditions. Our statutes do not take into account votes by e-mail. The club will do everything possible because we want participation to be maximum. We will also encourage voting by classic mail ”, he explained. Blurry.

Related news

football

Liverpool keep watch on Perr Schuurs

kenyan -
Liverpool operates its Dutch branch. After the great success of the recruitment of Virgil Van Dijk, the Reds could again look to the...
Read more
football

David Alaba puts it back on Bayern

kenyan -
Between Bayern Munich and David Alaba, nothing is going well. After the revelations of the president of the Bavarian team and the response...
Read more
football

LdC: the Real Madrid group to challenge Inter

kenyan -
This week, the teams entered in the Champions League will play their third group match. After a home defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Uhuru hints at locking Ruto out of BBI process

News Connie Mukenyi -
President Uhuru Kenya has hinted at a possibility of locking his deputy William Ruto out of the BBI process. Uhuru was speaking during a BBI...
Read more

Ruto’s lawyer surrenders to the ICC following a warrant of...

News Tracy Nabwile -
Following a warrant of arrest that the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued in 2015, lawyer Paul Gicheru finally surrendered to the Hague based court. The...
Read more

President Uhuru hints at possible lockdown

News Connie Mukenyi -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has hinted the return of the previous Covid-19 restrictions and a lockdown should the Covid-19 cases continue to increase. The head of...
Read more

Teachers and students in Siaya county test positive for Covid-19

News Tracy Nabwile -
As positive Covid-19 cases continue to surge, teachers and students in Siaya County have tested positive for the virus. Three teachers and twelve contracted the...
Read more

Kenyan scientist makes breakthrough in TB treatment

Health Stanley Kasee -
A Kenyan scientist has been praised after he made a breakthrough in the cure of a Tuberculosis (TB) through the use of a local...
Read more

FC Porto in turmoil

football kenyan -
Author of its worst start to the league season in 25 years, FC Porto is in great difficulty. The Portuguese club are struggling...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke