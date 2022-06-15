Barça confirm the arrival of Pablo Torre

On March 4, FC Barcelona formalized the arrival of Pablo Torre. “Pablo Torre, who will end his season at his current club, will sign a contract until June 30, 2026, with a termination clause of 100 million euros, and will join Barça B from next summer.”

This Wednesday, the player officially signed his contract, which therefore binds him for four seasons to the residents of Camp Nou. A nice move on their part, since the Spanish international U19 was very courted.

𝐏𝐀𝐁𝐋𝐎 𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐑𝐄 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/hTZjtrt88k — FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona_fra) June 15, 2022