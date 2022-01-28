Menu
Barça could steal a nugget from Bayern Munich

According to information from Sports1, Bayern Munich could lose their young attacking midfielder Kenan Yildiz, under contract until next June. Indeed, FC Barcelona have reportedly been keeping an eye on his situation for some time and are reportedly trying to sign him on a free at the end of the season, where he would first start with Barca B.

Born in Regensburg (Bavaria, Germany) to Turkish parents, Kenan Yildiz trained at his hometown club, SSV Jahn Regensburg, before joining the Bavarian training center in 2012. As for his international career, the player from 16 years old has already played 7 selections with the U17s of Turkey (1 goal).

