HomeSportsfootballBarça: Dani Alves is finally registered
Sportsfootball

Barça: Dani Alves is finally registered

By kenyan

This morning, FC Barcelona communicated the group selected to face Linares in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. The Catalan club, however, added that Dani Alves had been selected on condition that he could be registered.

Well it is now done. The Blaugranas have just announced that the Brazilian defender has finally been able to be registered. The Culés can therefore finally use its services.

