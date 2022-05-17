Barça: Dani Alves on track to extend

According to Sport, the right side of FC Barcelona could extend next season. Even though Barca haven’t officially made an extension offer for the 39-year-old Brazilian yet, it looks like negotiations could move forward as early as next week. Alves, whose contract expires in June, could stay because Sergino Dest is expected to leave Catalonia for him this summer and Barca wouldn’t have the funds to buy a top right-back, but also because he’s close. of Xavi, the Barcelona coach.

According to the Spanish daily, the Brazilian international could continue with a special contract which could be stopped next January. The idea of ​​the Barcelona management is that Dani Alves brings his experience until the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year. After that, the club could find a replacement and either terminate the Juazeiro native’s contract by mutual agreement or continue with him until the end of the season.