Barça does not let go of Raphinha

Raphinha to Chelsea? This is the trend, while an agreement has been reached between the Blues and Leeds according to the English media. The London team would pay 65 million euros to afford the Brazilian, taking everyone by surprise, especially Arsenal and FC Barcelona, ​​the two most interested clubs so far.

But now, according to information from Catalan journalist Gerard Romero on his channel Twitch, Barça is still in the game and can reverse the trend. Especially since Barcelona is the favorite destination of the player as well as his agent, Deco, who was in Barcelona on Wednesday to discuss with the leaders of his former club. So the soap opera is not over…