Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

Barça does not let go of Raphinha

Date:

Raphinha to Chelsea? This is the trend, while an agreement has been reached between the Blues and Leeds according to the English media. The London team would pay 65 million euros to afford the Brazilian, taking everyone by surprise, especially Arsenal and FC Barcelona, ​​the two most interested clubs so far.

But now, according to information from Catalan journalist Gerard Romero on his channel Twitch, Barça is still in the game and can reverse the trend. Especially since Barcelona is the favorite destination of the player as well as his agent, Deco, who was in Barcelona on Wednesday to discuss with the leaders of his former club. So the soap opera is not over…

Previous articleVeteran journalist Joe Kadhi is dead

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Veteran journalist Joe Kadhi is dead

kenyan -
Veteran journalist Joe Kadhi has passed away.Kadhi died...

MP Wamalwa campaign vehicle burnt after one killed in accident

kenyan -
Residents of Kiminini on Wednesday touched down a...

Kenya to woo vaccine firms with tax offer

kenyan -
A Medic administers a Covid-19 vaccine at the Kenya...

Poll body ordered to include running mates photos on ballot papers

kenyan -
The box to tick will be smaller in order...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Veteran journalist Joe Kadhi is dead

News 0
Veteran journalist Joe Kadhi has passed away.Kadhi died...

MP Wamalwa campaign vehicle burnt after one killed in accident

News 0
Residents of Kiminini on Wednesday touched down a...

Kenya to woo vaccine firms with tax offer

News 0
A Medic administers a Covid-19 vaccine at the Kenya...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.