Barça does not want Pedri to go to the Olympics

Currently present at the Euro with Spain, and even holder in the device of Luis Henrique, Pedri is having a very good competition. We should even find him at the Olympic Games in Tokyo since this Tuesday, he was selected by Luis de la Fuente, which does not really please Barça.

According to the show That you juguès’, the Catalan club would like the young midfielder to decline this summons so that he can rest for the coming season. Negotiations have even been initiated with the federation so that the player does not play this second tournament in the summer. Unlike France, Spanish clubs are obliged to release their players in the event of a call-up for the national team.