Barça: Emre Demir says he was put aside by his club

Interviewed by the Turkish television channel TRT SPOR, Kayserispor midfielder Emre Demir spoke about his difficulties at his club since his transfer to FC Barcelona. The 18-year-old Turkish who was bought last summer by the Blaugrana before being loaned for a season to Kayserispor, explained that he was sidelined by the Turkish outfit after signing with Barca.

“They didn’t play me after learning my signature at Barca. I wanted to play a lot to prepare myself but they didn’t give me the opportunity.”, said Demir, who has played just seven games this season, scored one goal and provided one assist. The Turkey U19 international will join Catalonia this summer.