Barça: Eric Garcia will not come this winter

Announced with insistence on the side of Barcelona this winter, Eric Garcia should ultimately not return to his training club for the moment. Blame it on a disagreement between the presidential candidates.

According to information from Mundo Deportivo, during a meeting between Carles Tusquets, president of the Gestora, and the three presidential candidates already proclaimed by the Electoral Council, the decision not to recruit the Spanish defender has been taken. While Ronald Koeman insisted on getting it back this month and the Manchester City player had given his consent, two of the candidates are not in favor of the operation and only one has agreed to carry it out now. The Citizens had agreed to revise their requirement down to let the 19-year-old defender leave. We will still have to wait for both parties.