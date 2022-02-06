Menu
Barça: Ferran Torres discusses the Ousmane Dembélé case

Will play ? Won’t play? This is the question concerning Ousmane Dembélé (24) at FC Barcelona for this second part of the 2021-2022 season. The French international has opted to stay in Catalonia until his contract expires next June. Xavi will have the last word in this story and according to the Spanish press, the Blaugranas coach has decided to reinstate the former Rennais in his squad from this Sunday (4:15 p.m.), against Atlético de Madrid (23rd day of La Liga).

Asked by Gold, Ferran Torres, one of Barça’s winter recruits, spoke about this strange situation concerning the tricolor striker. The Spaniard was rather clear in his speech. “We know that Dembélé is a different player, he can make the difference really easily and if the coach decides to play him, he will surely be ready to play. » The culé locker room seems unanimous and hopes to see “Dembouz” back on the field quickly.

