Barça: finances finally in the green

Sport announces that according to the media Expansion, FC Barcelona could end its season with a positive balance of its accounts. Indeed, the sale of 10% of its television rights to King Street would allow the Catalan club to balance its accounts, which had lost 578 million euros over the last two seasons.

From this operation, the blaugranas would receive 207.5 million euros in revenue, as well as an estimated capital gain of 267 million euros. Furthermore, Expansion adds that an additional 15% of his television rights could be sold by Barça, bringing the total capital gain to around 670 million euros.