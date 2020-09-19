Home Sports football Barça: first call for Miralem Pjanic, Riqui Puig absent
Barça: first call for Miralem Pjanic, Riqui Puig absent

After his victories against Tarragona and Girona in preparation, FC Barcelona must challenge Elche (7 p.m.) this Saturday as part of the Joan Gamper Trophy, at Camp Nou. For this meeting, Ronald Koeman has therefore called many players, including his rookie Miralem Pjanic. The former Juventus player, who arrived this summer, appears in the Catalan squad for the first time.

However, several players are absent. With an uncertain future, Arturo Vidal and Luis Suarez have not been called up, yet again. But the absence of young Riqui Puig is rather surprising. Based on information from RAC1, it would be a “technical decision”.

