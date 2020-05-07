Barca have already found their 4th defender

In search of a central defender for many months, FC Barcelona seems to have found its rare gem…

For almost a year now, FC Barcelona has had clear priorities in the summer market. After missing Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) and Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax Amsterdam and now Juventus Turin), Barca loudly proclaimed their desire to recruit a central defender and a striker. If the tracks at the position of striker have multiplied (Lautaro Martinez, Neymar), in defence, it was more complicated (Laporte was once mentioned).

But that was the original plan. Then came the coronavirus crisis and that’s not to say that all this changed the plans of many clubs. And this is of course the case of the blaugrana formation. This crisis of the Covid-19 will, unsurprisingly, lead to a financial crisis and it will affect the football world which should see a rather sluggish summer market with perhaps less transfers and especially less crazy sums.

One game, 14 minutes, one red

For example, FC Barcelona has revised its plans according to Ace. If the purchase of an attacker is not yet buried even if the tracks all seem more complicated than the others, that of the defender would have fallen into oblivion. And this for two reasons. First, the Catalans will not have the kidneys strong enough to consider a major signature (De Ligt and Christensen are cited). The second is that the staff is delighted with the progress of a young person.

This is Ronald Araujo (born in 1999, under contract until 2023) and who has a fairly large size (1.91 m). The Uruguayan Under-21 international played one La Liga game this year (14 minutes) and was shown a red card (against FC Sevilla at the Camp Nou) and above all he caught the eye of Ernesto Valverde last season. As Jean-Clair Todibo does not seem on his way back to Catalonia, it could be that the fourth defender (behind Lenglet, Piqué and Umtiti) is him. Finally, the grass may not always be greener elsewhere.