Home Sports News football Barca have already found their 4th defender
Sports Newsfootball

Barca have already found their 4th defender

By kenyan

In search of a central defender for many months, FC Barcelona seems to have found its rare gem…

For almost a year now, FC Barcelona has had clear priorities in the summer market. After missing Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) and Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax Amsterdam and now Juventus Turin), Barca loudly proclaimed their desire to recruit a central defender and a striker. If the tracks at the position of striker have multiplied (Lautaro Martinez, Neymar), in defence, it was more complicated (Laporte was once mentioned).

But that was the original plan. Then came the coronavirus crisis and that’s not to say that all this changed the plans of many clubs. And this is of course the case of the blaugrana formation. This crisis of the Covid-19 will, unsurprisingly, lead to a financial crisis and it will affect the football world which should see a rather sluggish summer market with perhaps less transfers and especially less crazy sums.

One game, 14 minutes, one red

For example, FC Barcelona has revised its plans according to Ace. If the purchase of an attacker is not yet buried even if the tracks all seem more complicated than the others, that of the defender would have fallen into oblivion. And this for two reasons. First, the Catalans will not have the kidneys strong enough to consider a major signature (De Ligt and Christensen are cited). The second is that the staff is delighted with the progress of a young person.

This is Ronald Araujo (born in 1999, under contract until 2023) and who has a fairly large size (1.91 m). The Uruguayan Under-21 international played one La Liga game this year (14 minutes) and was shown a red card (against FC Sevilla at the Camp Nou) and above all he caught the eye of Ernesto Valverde last season. As Jean-Clair Todibo does not seem on his way back to Catalonia, it could be that the fourth defender (behind Lenglet, Piqué and Umtiti) is him. Finally, the grass may not always be greener elsewhere.

Previous articleConnected watch

RELATED ARTICLES

football

Mourad Boudjellal wants to bring Pascal Dupraz back to Toulon

kenyan -
Mourad Boudjellal is expected to take over as head of Sporting Club Toulon. No agreement has been reached between the interested party...
Read more
football

Premier League: the rules that players will have to follow when the competition resumes

kenyan -
The Premier League wants to return to competition and that should happen in June. While waiting to communicate an official date for...
Read more
football

Mercato PSG: Leandro Paredes settles Neymar’s future!

kenyan -
Leandro Paredes does not have his tongue in his pocket and he has allowed himself to analyse PSG's problems in the Champions League....
Read more
15,603FansLike
3,447FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Twitter’s new layout will make threads easier to follow

Technology Edwin Ginni -
Twitter has announced that it is testing a new user interface on some iOS and Web users to allow easy following of threaded conversations. Twitter’s...
Read more

Abducted businessman found in Athi river

News Tracy Nabwile -
Michael Mungai, a 39-year-old businessman, was abducted outside the Burma market. The four men who abducted him were suspected to be police officers. Michael had...
Read more

Employers prefer graduates from Kenyatta university and UoN

News Laiza Maketso -
According to a new study, employers prefer graduates from the University of Nairobi. Graduates from the institution of higher learning have an employability rate of...
Read more

MPs confront CS Magoha regarding KCSE and KCPE confusion

News Laiza Maketso -
Cabinet Secretary for Education George Magoha's pledge during vetting may be his biggest undoing. On Wednesday, May 6, angry members of parliament attacked the CS...
Read more

The IMF boosts Kenya’s COVID-19 fight to the tune of Sh 74 B

News Chuoyo Protus -
The IMF has approved US $ 739 million (Kshs 74 billion) for Kenya. The funds would help the country address the economic impact of...
Read more

Machakos Governor’s ‘White house’

County News Pat Kay -
Macha White House as the Governor Alfred Mutua describes it, was open to the public on Wednesday. The building has taken a duration of...
Read more

Covid-19 testing and quarantine is now free

News Tracy Nabwile -
The government will now quarantine people suspected to be infected with Covid-19 at government facilities for free. On Wednesday, the government announced the change during...
Read more

Murkomen opposes Nairobi ‘military rule’ says it contradicts constitution

News Erick Flavour -
The placement of military officers to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) continues to spark mixed reactions, with Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen being the...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke