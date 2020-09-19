Barça: it burns for Arturo Vidal at Inter Milan

FC Barcelona continues its degreasing operation. After Ivan Rakitic’s departure from Sevilla FC, Barça is preparing to get rid of Arturo Vidal (33). The Chilean midfielder who does not fit into the plans of new coach Ronald Koeman had been courted for several weeks by Inter Milan.

According to information from Sky Italia, the negotiations between the Blaugranas and the Italian club will be finalized in the coming hours. A verbal agreement was reportedly found for a transfer estimated at one million euros plus bonuses. Final details remain to be settled between all parties, but Vidal could land on Sunday or Monday in Milan to initial his contract with Inter. This should delight Antonio Conte …