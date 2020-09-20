Barça: Jean-Clair Todibo wants to leave

Chiped at Toulouse FC by FC Barcelona during the 2018/2019 season, Jean-Clair Todibo (20) had to grow up alongside the Blaugrana stars. But very quickly, the French defender chose exile to grab some playing time.

Last year, he was loaned to Schalke 04 (8 appearances in the Bundesliga) before returning to Catalonia, the Germans not having the means to pay the 25 M € of the purchase option. And today, the former Pitchoune decided to definitively pack up according to The team. As a reminder, he arouses interest in the Premier League and Barça would be ready to be greedy.