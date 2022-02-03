Barça: Joan Laporta leaves the decision to Xavi for Ousmane Dembélé

Five months from the end of his contract with FC Barcelona, ​​French winger Ousmane Dembélé has still not extended his lease in Catalonia, thus allowing suitors to sign him freely for next summer. During the press conference presenting Spanish striker Adama Traoré from Wolverhampton, Barça president Joan Laporta left the sporting choice of whether or not to play him for this second part of the season to his coach Xavi Hernandez.

“To come back to Dembélé, it is the coach who will decide, it is his decision, said the Catalan leader before continuing. I think he is working for this season but also for next season and a player who will surely not be there, because there must be another club, it is more difficult for him to play, because we are rebuilding a team. And he didn’t want to renew and in that sense, it’s a problem that I hope will be solved in our interest and that he won’t be harmed either.