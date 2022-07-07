Menu
Barça: Jordi Cruyff confides in the summer transfer window

On the sidelines of the presentation of Andreas Christensen in his new colors, FC Barcelona technical adviser Jordi Cruyff spoke about possible new arrivals, in particular those of Chelsea players (Marcos Alonso, Cesar Azpilicueta).

“It is true that the change of ownership at Chelsea is delaying things a bit. We want to strengthen several positions in the team and we have several names on the table. What struck me the most is that all the players, when they hear the name Barça, open their eyes and are ready to lose money to adapt to the salary scale. For us, this is an opportunity. » he said, taking the opportunity to recall the admiration aroused by the simple name of the Blaugrana club.

